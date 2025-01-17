2 hours ago
Award-winning acts to play at Nantwich Independent Venue Week
20 hours ago
Plan for solar farm near Nantwich which could supply 6,500 homes
2 days ago
Reaseheath College “requires improvement” in six areas, says Ofsted
2 days ago
CEC claims it’s “not committed” to 9.99% council tax increase
2 days ago
Police appeal after dog kills sheep in Nantwich field
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Egerton Strings to play “Best of 70s” candlelight concert in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews January 17, 2025
Egerton strings concert St Mary's Church Queen and ABBA

Quartet Egerton Strings will back in Nantwich on February 1 to perform a “Best of the 70s” candlelight concert in St Mary’s Church.

The concert will feature the music of many 70s legends including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and The Carpenters.

Doors open 6.45pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £25 from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/egertonstrings/1500346/r/nn or in person from the St Mary’s office.

It’s the third of our four candlelight concerts at St Mary’s Church after very successful concerts in October and November.

These included one dedicated to the music of ABBA and Queen as well as a Christmas themed one.

Egerton Strings is a group of professional string musicians who regularly play at weddings, events and concerts across Manchester, Cheshire and North Wales.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.