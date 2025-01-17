Egerton Strings to play “Best of 70s” candlelight concert in Nantwich

Quartet Egerton Strings will back in Nantwich on February 1 to perform a “Best of the 70s” candlelight concert in St Mary’s Church.

The concert will feature the music of many 70s legends including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and The Carpenters.

Doors open 6.45pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £25 from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/egertonstrings/1500346/r/nn or in person from the St Mary’s office.

It’s the third of our four candlelight concerts at St Mary’s Church after very successful concerts in October and November.

These included one dedicated to the music of ABBA and Queen as well as a Christmas themed one.

Egerton Strings is a group of professional string musicians who regularly play at weddings, events and concerts across Manchester, Cheshire and North Wales.