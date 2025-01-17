Nantwich first Dabbers Dash of year set for January 25

Nantwich’s popular Dabbers Dash returns for its first event of 2025 on Saturday January 25.

Participants will gather at 9am for an inclusive run, walk, or wheel around Barony Park in Nantwich.

The free community event invites locals to complete up to 3.5 laps of the Barony Park circuit -equivalent to 5km (3.1 miles).

Participants will gather opposite the Cornthwaite Group (John Deere) dealership, with the finish line on Sandford Road, marked by the event’s signature Pride flags.

This month’s event supports the Move Against Cancer 5K Your Way campaign.

This encourages cancer patients to incorporate exercise into their lives as a way to enhance physical and mental wellbeing https://www.resultsbase.net/event/7169

Event founder Paul McIntyre said: “The Dabbers Dash has always been about bringing people together, promoting healthy living, and making Barony Park accessible to everyone.

“It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come as a community project, and I can’t wait to see new faces and familiar friends at our first event of 2025.”

Since its inception as a virtual Parkrun alternative in February 2022, the Dabbers Dash has become a popular community event in Nantwich.

The initiative highlights the need for a perimeter path in Barony Park, advocating for a safe and traffic-free environment for running, walking, wheeling, and learning to cycle.

In 2024, it won named England Athletics’ National Volunteer Award for Community Project of the Year and England Athletics’ North West Region Community Project of the Year Award.

Founder Paul also won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero (North West).

To find out more and connect with fellow participants, join the Dabbers Dash Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/511800207014090