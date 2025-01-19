Ukulele nun night returns to Wistaston Memorial Hall

The South Cheshire George Formby Society is tuning up for its first monthly ‘Ukulele Fun Night’ open mic concert of the year.

It takes place on Friday January 24 from 7.30pm at Wistaston Memorial Hall, Church Lane.

Attendees will witness a night of uplifting music as talented society members and enthusiastic newcomers alike take to the stage.

Established in 1994, the South Cheshire George Formby Society has been keeping the spirit of the legendary British entertainer alive for more than 30 years.

The group, which started as a small gathering of fans, has flourished into a thriving community dedicated to celebrating Formby’s music and the enduring charm of the ukulele.

Gail and Simon Kinrade lead the group. Gail said: “Our monthly concerts are all about bringing people together to enjoy music, have fun, and share the joy of playing the ukulele.

“Whether you’re performing or just coming to listen, you’ll feel part of a special community.”

The Ukulele Fun Night is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned player, a curious beginner, or just looking for a fun night out.

For more information, visit https://southcheshiregeorgeformby.com/ or email [email protected]

(Story by Jonathan White)