Deadly weapon found in bushes off Nantwich street

Police found this deadly weapon hidden in bushes off Queen’s Drive in Nantwich.

Officers say they were tipped off by a member of the public about the weapon.

An after a search they located and seized this ‘latin’ type machete and sheath from a grassed area.

Officers say the blade measures 18 inches and was deliberately hidden in the foliage off a woodland path.

A police spokesperson added: “Luckily this was spotted by a member of the public, and not by children playing as the outcome could have been very different.

“Weapons hidden in parkland is a technique used by organised gangs to leave them hidden for future use.”

Inquiries are ongoing into the weapon.

Anyone with information who can help is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101.