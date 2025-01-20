Nantwich Players gear up for two new productions

Nantwich Players are about to get the show on the road – with two new productions in the next two months.

First up is their performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”.

This Tony award-winning play is adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel.

Directed by Chris Ridge, the production runs from February 14-22, with performances beginning at 7.45pm.

It follows 15-year-old Christopher Boone, a brilliant teenager with an extraordinary brain. While he excels at maths, he struggles to navigate everyday life.

When he is falsely accused of killing a neighbour’s dog, Christopher embarks on a quest to find the true culprit, uncovering unexpected secrets along the way.

Chris Ridge, the Director, said: “It’s been a pleasure to direct this wonderful play.

“I have loved Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time ever since watching it at the Liverpool Empire, and it’s been a dream to direct it since then.

“It has been a real challenge to make this play work on our stage, but I am sure the audiences will love what we have done with the play.”

Tickets are £11 available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or by calling 01270 600727.

The second show is by Nantwich Players Studio and their production of Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons by Sam Steiner.

This has been rescheduled to run from February 27 to March 2.

The production will be held over four performances, starting each evening at 7.45pm.

The two-hander explores themes of communication, love, and the limitations of speech, all within a uniquely imagined society in which there is a daily word limit imposed on its citizens, forcing them to rethink how they communicate and connect.

Director Bethany Gail said: “This is an engaging heartfelt play that has both comedy and drama based around the relationship formed by words and the words that form a relationship.

“Bernadette and Oliver find that they say a lot when they don’t need to and cannot say enough when they most need to talk. How would you communicate with only 140 words per day?”

Tickets for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons are £9 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or telephone on 01270 600727.