CEC leaders to press Government over winter fuel allowance

Conservatives and Independents have pushed through a motion calling on Cheshire East Council leaders to ask the government to reinstate the winter fuel allowance – despite Labour trying to block it.

The motion was tabled by the Tories at full council in October after thousands of pensioners across the borough lost their winter fuel allowance of up to £300.

Keir Starmer’s government scrapped the allowance for all except those on pension credit or other eligible benefits.

The CEC motion asked group leaders to write jointly to the government “expressing this council’s deep concerns regarding the impact of this decision on Cheshire East’s most vulnerable residents and asking that the winter fuel allowance is reinstated with immediate effect”.

It also called on the council’s leader and deputy to write to all Cheshire East MPs requesting their support, and for the council to bring forward an awareness campaign to encourage those eligible for pension credit to apply for it.

The Tories had hoped the motion would be debated in October at full council.

But Mayor Cllr Marilyn Houston (Crewe, Labour) refused and said it should be considered at a later date by the relevant committee.

It was finally discussed at yesterday’s (Monday) meeting of the adults and health committee – and then Labour councillors argued it was out of date.

Cllr Andrew Kolker (Dane Valley, Con), who proposed the motion, told the meeting: “I’ve been into too many homes of elderly people, where it’s just cold.

“They don’t feel they can afford to keep the heating on.

“We have a duty to our people, we have a duty to our health service, and we need to do everything we possibly can to resist this crazy policy.”

Cllr Stewart Gardiner (Knutsford, Con) said: “If people are not keeping themselves sufficiently warm, they are likely to present at medical facilities, requiring costs that will be far in excess of the benefit they would have received.”

Cllr John Place (Bollington, Lab) said he believed the motion was made with a genuine intent at the time but “I think it’s past its sell-by date”.

He added: “Perhaps an information or updating requests from the council, the chief executive, leader would be appropriate.”

Committee chair Jill Rhodes (Crewe, Lab) said the council had publicised what help was available for pensioners and it had used some of the household support fund to help those in need.

She said the council leader and deputy had already written to MPs asking them to represent the views of Cheshire pensioners.

Cllr Janet Clowes (Wybunbury, Con) agreed the motion had “gone past its sell-by date”.

“That was the whole point of bringing it in October,” she said.

“And you know, at that council meeting, how very angry we were that it was shelved in this way.

“It should have been debated there and then, when it would have had most benefit for those potentially affected pensioners across our borough.”

She asked how many vulnerable families had lost out because the council had diverted funds from the household support fund to help vulnerable pensioners to pay their fuel bills because they had lost the winter fuel payment.

The motion was carried on a named vote with five Conservatives, Cllrs Clowes, Gardiner, Kolker, Sue Adams and Liz Wardlaw, and three Independents, councillors Rob Moreton, Arthur Moran and Hannah Moss, voting in favour.

Labour Cllrs Place, Rhodes, Judy Snowball, Dawn Clark and Ben Wye voted against.