Waterlode closure adds to traffic delays in Nantwich

The two-day closure of Waterlode in Nantwich is adding to the traffic delays and queues in the town.

Cheshire East highways have closed the road from the railway hotel roundabout to the junction of Shrewbridge Road.

A number of motorists were seen ignoring the “road closed” signs and then forced to u-turn or drive through Love Lane car park.

Highways said: “Pedestrian access to any premises situated within the temporary closure will be maintained at all times.

“Cyclists will be required to dismount in order for access to be maintained. Vehicular access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents where possible.”

They say the closure is necessary for highways to carry out “coring” works.

They say the works are likely to take place today and tomorrow (January 21-22).

The road closure notice is in place for a period of five days “or for such less time as is necessary to enable the works to be completed”.

Other parts of the town are experiencing delays, with roadworks set to begin at the junction of Newcastle Road and Elwood Way this week for a period of four weeks until Friday February 14.

Audlem Road at the junction with Peter de Stapleigh Way is also set to be impacted by works towards the end of February.

