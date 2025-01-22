Vital therapy for South Cheshire patients faces risk of closure

Charity bosses say vital complementary therapy offered to end-of-life patients in South Cheshire could end because of a funding shortage.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity is appealing for help to raise £20,000 to keep its complementary therapies service going.

The therapies are provided at home for patients in their final weeks and days of life.

The service was initially funded by a generous donation from Cheerbrook Farm Shop in Nantwich (pictured), in memory of the shop’s founder Andrew Shufflebotham who died of cancer.

But the charity says without more funding, the service will “sadly come to an end”.

Complementary therapies include treatments like massage, reflexology, and aromatherapy.

They say these help alleviate symptoms of pain, anxiety and sleep issues while promoting relaxation and emotional wellbeing.

Sara, a district nurse team leader at NHS Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership, said: “As a district nurse involved in palliative care, I’ve witnessed first-hand the profound impact that complementary therapies have on our patients.

“These therapies not only help to manage pain and discomfort but also bring a sense of calm and emotional relief during such a difficult time.

“For many, it’s a rare moment of joy in their final days.

“Losing this service for those who wish to die at home, would be heart-breaking for both patients and their families.”

Since its inception in Spring 2024, the service has reached almost 100 patients across the Mid and South Cheshire.

It has been delivered by trained therapists in patients’ own homes.

Emma Robertson, head of Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, added: “Complementary therapies offer so much more than just physical relief.

“They provide emotional solace and a sense of humanity when patients need it most.

“Losing this service would be devastating for those in our community who rely on it to ease their final journey.

“Our mission is to enhance patient care and experience beyond what the NHS can offer, this service exemplifies what we do.

“We rely on donations from the Cheshire community to fund projects and services like this.

“We’re urging everyone to give whatever they can to help us continue this vital work.”

If you can help, visit Community Complementary Therapy Service – Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity or contact the charity on 01270 273248.

Alternatively, donations can be made in person at the Charity’s office at Leighton Hospital.