Sainsbury’s to close cafe in Nantwich store amid job cuts

Sainsbury’s has announced plans to close its cafe in the Nantwich store as well as many others as part of a drive to save £1 billion by 2028.

The supermarket giant, which has had a store off Middlewich Road in Nantwich for 30 years, is proposing to shut 61 cafes in the UK amid a major overhaul that will see 3,000 jobs cut.

It comes three years after the company closed 200 of its cafes, citing a decrease in demand from shoppers.

Other nearby stores set to lose their cafes include Whitchurch, Leek and Cannock.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said the business was facing a challenging environment and had to make “difficult choices”.

The company said the rise in employer’s NI contributions will cost it £140 million from April.

The industry trade body, the British Retail Consortium, says higher costs for retailers will impact investment, jobs and lead to higher prices.

Mr Roberts added: “We are facing a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.

“The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business.”

He said the company would do everything it could to support people who were affected by the announcement.