Dog destroyed on Nantwich estate after police officers injured

A dog said to be “dangerously out of control” was destroyed by police in Nantwich tonight after it attacked two officers.

Police were called to a home on Reaseheath Way, on Kingsbourne Estate.

The incident began around 7.30pm and police closed off the road into the estate as a precaution.

It’s believed two officers needed hospital treatment.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of having a dangerously out of control dog.

The police said attempts were made to control the animal but these did not work and the dog was subsequently destroyed it was described as a “distressing incident”.

Police said the “safety of our officers and members of the public and due to the immediate risk posed, the decision was made to destroy the dog”.

They said it was an isolated incident.

It’s not clear what breed the dog was. We have approached Cheshire Police for more information.

(Image courtesy of Facebook group)