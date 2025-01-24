6 hours ago
NatWest to close its Nantwich branch in June
7 hours ago
Storm Eowyn blows roof off large cheese factory near Nantwich
9 hours ago
Wistaston man jailed for managing county lines drugs gang
21 hours ago
First phase takes place of re-stocking of River Weaver in Nantwich
23 hours ago
Trust boss says work on new Leighton Hospital to start in 2027
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Storm Eowyn blows roof off large cheese factory near Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News January 24, 2025
cheese factory roof

The roof of a major factory near Nantwich has been blown off onto a busy A road today as South Cheshire was battered by Storm Eowyn.

These dramatic pictures show the roof off JS Bailey cheese factory in Wardle was blown off earlier this morning.

It landed on cars parked in the factory car park and also on to the A51 Chester Road.

Fire crews are on scene currently trying to make the structure safe.

A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said they were called at 11.15am.

“Firefighters are currently in attendance at an incident involving a large sheet of metal roofing which has blown off and blocked the road.

“Police have closed the road in both directions. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available.”

A spokesperson for JS Bailey told Nantwich News that no one had been hurt in the incident, but the factory and cafe were closed.

Cheshire Police said: “At 11.14am today (24 January) police were called to Calveley Mill, Nantwich Road, Calveley following reports of the roof coming off a building and falling onto a car park and into the road.

“There is one report of a minor injury to a woman. Emergency services remain at the scene.

“The road is closed between the Red Fox lights and Bluestone lights.”

The storm has also blown down a number of trees with roads in Sound, Acton and other villages affected.

Power was also off in some rural areas earlier today.

Most have been cleared but a yellow weather warning for wind remains for most of today (January 24).

(images courtesy of NN readers)

cheese factory roof off

cheese factory roof blows off

Tags: , ,

3 Comments

  1. Jean Breeze says:
    January 24, 2025 at 2:33 pm

    Haha, De Brie, very funny!

    Reply
  2. ArthurAskew says:
    January 24, 2025 at 2:20 pm

    De Brie everywhere.

    Reply
  3. Matthew Vine says:
    January 24, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    Be careful, there’s still tons of roof on the road.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.