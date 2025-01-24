Storm Eowyn blows roof off large cheese factory near Nantwich

The roof of a major factory near Nantwich has been blown off onto a busy A road today as South Cheshire was battered by Storm Eowyn.

These dramatic pictures show the roof off JS Bailey cheese factory in Wardle was blown off earlier this morning.

It landed on cars parked in the factory car park and also on to the A51 Chester Road.

Fire crews are on scene currently trying to make the structure safe.

A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said they were called at 11.15am.

“Firefighters are currently in attendance at an incident involving a large sheet of metal roofing which has blown off and blocked the road.

“Police have closed the road in both directions. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available.”

A spokesperson for JS Bailey told Nantwich News that no one had been hurt in the incident, but the factory and cafe were closed.

Cheshire Police said: “At 11.14am today (24 January) police were called to Calveley Mill, Nantwich Road, Calveley following reports of the roof coming off a building and falling onto a car park and into the road.

“There is one report of a minor injury to a woman. Emergency services remain at the scene.

“The road is closed between the Red Fox lights and Bluestone lights.”

The storm has also blown down a number of trees with roads in Sound, Acton and other villages affected.

Power was also off in some rural areas earlier today.

Most have been cleared but a yellow weather warning for wind remains for most of today (January 24).

(images courtesy of NN readers)