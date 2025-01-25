Nantwich set to dance the day away with “Dayclubbing” event

A “Dayclubbing event” at Studio Nantwich on Castle Street on March 1 has already sold out, organisers said.

But there are now plans to repeat the event on Saturday April 5.

Headlining the March event are K-Klass, the legendary DJ duo known for their iconic 90s and 00s dance anthems.

Joining them is local DJ Alan Woodhouse, alongside a line-up of friends, who will be warming up the decks and setting the mood.

“Dayclubbing” events are designed exclusively for the over-30s crowd and offers people a chance to relive their night-clubbing glory days while making it home at a reasonable hour.

The next event will be on Saturday April 5, with ticket details to be released shortly.

“What’s not to like?” said Nigel Woodhouse, director of operations at Studio Nantwich.

“Great music, great company, and you can be home before 10pm.

“It’s the perfect way to let loose and enjoy yourself.”

After 9pm, there will be a “90s After Party” in the Retro Room which runs until 4am, allowing diehard party-goers to enjoy a full day-and-night experience.

(Story by Jonathan White)