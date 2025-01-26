A530 Nantwich to Wistaston – is this worst A road in Cheshire East?

Angry drivers fear they are taking their lives in their hands negotiating the pothole-ridden A530 Middlewich Road near Nantwich.

The busy “A” road is now in such a state, motorists are regularly swerving in and out to avoid damage to their vehicles.

One has even written a poem about how bad the road is between Alvaston roundabout and the Rising Sun pub in Wistaston.

Almost 50 complaints have been made about the state of the road to Cheshire East Council’s “Fix My Street” page in the past month.

One driver who reported it today (January 26) said: “There at least four potholes within quarter of a mile. One is very deep and could cause a fatality to a motorbike.

“This is a very busy road and I have witnessed cars in front of me veering to the right near oncoming traffic to avoid.

“Please sort before there is serious accident. Noticed couple of weeks ago but it is now considerably worse.”

Another added: “The whole carriage way in the location is covered in potholes.

“These are unavoidable and deep. To a car they risk expensive damage. However, as a motorcyclist these potholes pose a significant risk to life.

“As these have already been reported and no action taken, the council are liable if a motorcyclist is hurt or killed due to the state of the road.”

And a third yesterday added: “Multiple potholes that have been there for months. Impossible to avoid without driving on the opposite side of the road.”

Others have been reporting the potholes on that stretch to Cheshire East throughout January.

One said on January 18: “These pot holes have been here for 24 months plus causing damage to vehicles.”

Another report from January 15 added: “This stretch of road is disgusting and dangerous.

“The road surface is disintegrating and there are multiple pot holes along it which force motorists into the centre of road or opposite side of road to avoid damaging vehicle.

“THIS IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND SOMEONE WILL BE KILLED!!! NEEDS RESURFACING IMMEDIATELY AS REPAIRS ARE POOR AND INSUFFICIENT DUE TO LOAD ON ROAD OR BLOOD WILL BE ON YOUR HANDS. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.”

Other reports date back to November and December.

In some of the reports, Cheshire East Council has responded saying they aim to carry out repairs within five days.

But no repairs are scheduled on the authority’s own planned roadworks webpage.

Jonathan White, from Wistaston, who called the road “horrendous” has become so frustrated with the lack of action he penned the following poem:

An ode to Middlewich Road – pothole hell

Oh, Middlewich Road, what a charming display,

A crater-filled masterpiece, come what may.

Between Nantwich and Crewe, a commuter’s delight,

Where tyres go to perish, and rims take their flight.

Outside Alvaston Hall, a majestic terrain,

Of trenches and valleys that mock your disdain.

Who needs smooth asphalt? That’s terribly passé—

The thrill of the jolt keeps boredom at bay.

A co-driver’s needed, a navigator wise,

To dodge all the pitfalls and limit surprise.

For these aren’t mere potholes, oh no, don’t you see?

They’re “roadside attractions” of great infamy.

At night, it’s a joy, a real game of chance,

Where headlights and shadows perform a cruel dance.

Each hidden abyss, a sly little trap,

Awaiting your wheel with a sly, silent snap.

Cheshire East Council, your timing’s a treat,

Repairs are a myth on this pockmarked street.

But don’t you rush, take your sweet time instead—

We’ll just keep dodging until our cars are all dead.

We have contacted Cheshire East Council and ward councillors for Nantwich North/West and Wistaston and await replies.

Has your car been damaged as a result of potholes? Have you taken action against Cheshire East Council? Are there worse roads than this?

Get in touch on [email protected]