Lambing and Zoo Weekends at Reaseheath

Experience the magic of springtime at Reaseheath’s Lambing Weekend.

Experience the magic of spring on the farm at Reaseheath College! Witness the arrival of adorable newborn lambs and learn about life on a working farm. This family-friendly event offers a range of activities that are both fun and educational, ensuring an unforgettable day for visitors of all ages. We also feature an Artisan Market showcasing local businesses with handcrafted goods and fresh, locally-sourced produce.

Dates:

Join us over two weekends this March:

March 1st & 2nd 2025

March 8th & 9th 2025

What’s Included in Your Ticket:

Farm Fun: See newborn lambs up close and learn about their care.

Family Activities: Enjoy hands-on experiences and activities designed to entertain and educate the whole family about farm life.

Reaseheath Mini Zoo Admission: Explore our zoo featuring over 200 species of animals, and attend informative keeper talks scheduled throughout the day.

Artisan Market – craft and food stalls with local produce

Location:

Reaseheath Farm and Reaseheath Mini Zoo

Ticket Prices:

Family – two adults and up to three children – £30

Adult – £10

Child (3-16 years), Students, Senior Citizen and disabled with proof of ID – £6

Child under 3 – free

Event time

10am-4pm, last entry 3pm

Reaseheath College is a cashless campus so only card and contactless payments are available. Some of the Artisan Market stallholders will be accepting cash.

Book your ticket here: https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing/