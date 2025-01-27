Nantwich Players unveil plans for 2025/26 season

Nantwich Players amateur drama group have unveiled plans for their 2025-26 season of productions.

The season will get under way in September with “Nora: A Doll’s House” by Stef Smith, directed by Bethany Gail.

This will run from Friday 5th September to Saturday 13th September 2025.

“The Last of the Haussmans” is by Stephen Beresford and directed by Maximilian Clay which will run from Friday 17th October to Saturday 25th October.

“The Effect” by Lucy Prebble and directed by Charlie Gobbett (Nantwich Players Studio) will run from Thursday 6th November to Sunday 9th November.

“The Game’s Afoot” is by Ken Ludwig and directed by Sharon Dutton and will be staged from Friday 12th December to Saturday 20th December 2025.

And “The Importance of Being Earnest” classis by Oscar Wilde will be directed by Jerry Park and will be staged from Friday 13th February to Saturday 21st February 2026.

There will also be a Youth Theatre Production (To be announced at a later date) from Wednesday 25th March to Saturday 28th March 2026.

“Bull” by Mike Bartlett (NP Studio) is scheduled for Thursday 9th April to Sunday 12th April 2026.

And “Accidental Death of an Anarchist” by Dario Fo and directed by Charlie Gobbett is set for Friday 15th May to Saturday 23rd May 2026.

“And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie, will be directed by Gail Cornell and will run from Friday 26th June to Saturday 4th July 2026.

Finally, “Bouncers” by John Godber is to be directed by Simon Porter (NP Studio) and is scheduled from

Thursday 16th July to Sunday 19th July 2026.

Tickets for the shows staged at the Love Lane theatre in Nantwich will go on sale closer to each performance date.

For more information follow Nantwich Players on social media and their website www.nantwichplayers.com