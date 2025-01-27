Nantwich to host South Cheshire Militaire Model Show

Nantwich is set to host the 40th annual South Cheshire Militaire ‘Universal Model Show’.

The popular show takes place on Sunday February 23 from 10am to 5pm at Malbank School & Sixth Form College on Welsh Row.

It is organised by the South Cheshire Military Modelling Club and will feature a wide range of exhibits and activities.

This year it will showcase models including military models, sci-fi creations, war games, model cars, remote control tanks and trucks, planes, boats, Lego displays, train layouts, and Star Wars exhibits.

Enthusiasts from model clubs and exhibitors across the country will display their creations, with an open-to-all model competition offering visitors the chance to showcase their own work.

There will be guest appearances by Star Wars characters to bring the iconic franchise to life.

Visitors can also explore the traders’ area, where models, accessories, and supplies will be available to buy.

Demonstrations by experts will offer tips and tricks for hobbyists and newcomers alike.

Steve Morris, event organiser, said: “Reaching the 40th anniversary of the South Cheshire Militaire ‘Universal Model Show’ is a tremendous milestone for us.

“Each year, we strive to make this event a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, and 2025 will be no exception.

“Whether you’re a seasoned hobbyist, a sci-fi fan, or just looking for a fun family day out, there’s something here for everyone.

“We’re particularly excited to welcome visitors to the model competition and to see Star Wars fans meeting their favourite characters. It’s a day you won’t want to miss!”

A canteen will offer refreshments and the venue is fully accessible for individuals with disabilities, with all exhibits on the ground floor.

There is limited free onsite parking for visitors.

Admission prices are adults £4, children (5–16) £2, senior citizens (60+) £3, and children under 5 free.

For more details visit the South Cheshire Military Modelling Club website or their Facebook page.

(Words and pic by Jonathan White)