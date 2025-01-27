Reaseheath College to stage popular lambing weekends

Popular lambing weekends are to take place again at Reaseheath College in Nantwich in March.

The college has confirmed there will be two weekends – March 1-2 and March 8-9 – for visitors to witness the arrival of newborn lambs and learn about farm life.

Each weekend there will be a range of fun and educational family activities as well as an Artisan Market showcasing local businesses with handcrafted goods and fresh, locally-sourced produce.

Tickets will include seeing newborn lambs up close and learn about their care, family activities, admission to Reaseheath Mini Zoo and attending informative keeper talks throughout the day, and the Artisan Market.

Ticket Prices are £30 for a family of two adults and up to three children, £10 adults, £6 for children aged 3-16, students, senior citizens and disabled.

Children under 3 will be admitted for free.

Each day will run from 10am-4pm, last entry 3pm.

Reaseheath College is a cashless campus so only card and contactless payments are available.

Some artisan market stallholders will accept cash.

Book your ticket here: https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing/