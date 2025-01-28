24 hours ago
Pothol-ridden A530 Whitchurch Road closed for repairs
2 days ago
A530 Nantwich to Wistaston – is this worst A road in Cheshire East?
2 days ago
PICTURE SPECIAL: Thousands enjoy Battle of Nantwich ‘Holly Holy Day’ re-enactment
2 days ago
Fire crews called to third blaze at derelict mansion near Nantwich
4 days ago
Dog destroyed on Nantwich estate after police officers injured
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Pothole “repairs” on A530 Middlewich Road

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion January 28, 2025
A530 Middlewich Road - potholes

Dear Editor,
Workmen arrived at the affected section of A530 Middlewich Road yesterday (Monday) to fill in potholes.

However, upon driving past the same section today, it’s clear that the repairs were poorly executed.

Some of the worst sections were completely missed, and the repairs that were done have not been properly sealed.

This shoddy, token-effort work means the cavities are likely to reopen in a few weeks, requiring further repairs.

As a result, I’ve had to resume driving in the middle of the road to avoid damage to his vehicle, which is both unsafe and frustrating.

This is particularly concerning as a friend has been regularly traveling to Leighton Hospital for vital appointments.

The poor condition of the road increases the risk of vehicle damage, which could prevent him from attending these important visits.

Regards

Jonathan White
Wistaston

Tags: , , ,

One Comment

  1. Andrew Forster says:
    January 28, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    The road has been poorly patched up for the last 5 years, rather than repairing the road correctly. To put it bluntly the head of Cheshire East Highways department position has become untenable and the need to be replaced with someone with a Civil Engineering background.
    The roads in the Cheshire East are a utter disgrace this Highways department needs new leadership.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.