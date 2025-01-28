LETTER: Pothole “repairs” on A530 Middlewich Road

Dear Editor,
Workmen arrived at the affected section of A530 Middlewich Road yesterday (Monday) to fill in potholes.
However, upon driving past the same section today, it’s clear that the repairs were poorly executed.
Some of the worst sections were completely missed, and the repairs that were done have not been properly sealed.
This shoddy, token-effort work means the cavities are likely to reopen in a few weeks, requiring further repairs.
As a result, I’ve had to resume driving in the middle of the road to avoid damage to his vehicle, which is both unsafe and frustrating.
This is particularly concerning as a friend has been regularly traveling to Leighton Hospital for vital appointments.
The poor condition of the road increases the risk of vehicle damage, which could prevent him from attending these important visits.
Regards
Jonathan White
Wistaston
The road has been poorly patched up for the last 5 years, rather than repairing the road correctly. To put it bluntly the head of Cheshire East Highways department position has become untenable and the need to be replaced with someone with a Civil Engineering background.
The roads in the Cheshire East are a utter disgrace this Highways department needs new leadership.