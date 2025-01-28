Pure Pickleball launches new Shavington club

People in Shavington can soon try their hand at what organisers say is “the fastest growing sport in the world”.

Pure Pickleball, based at Apollo Buckingham Life Science Campus, is launching a new club based at Shavington Primary School on February 4.

The club will provide an introduction to pickleball sessions, open play, lessons, leagues, tournaments, and social events.

Chris Beaumont is the co-founder of Pure Pickleball.

He said: “We’re thrilled to bring this exciting, fast-paced sport to Shavington.

“Pickleball is not just about the game – it’s about connections, staying active, and having a great time.”

Joanna Young, headteacher at Shavington Primary School, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Pure Pickleball to promote health and well-being in our community.

“It’s fantastic to see our school become the home of such an inclusive and vibrant sport.”

Pure Pickleball runs a pay-as-you-play model aimed at keeping it affordable.

In December 2024, Sport England recognised Pickleball as an “official” sport and Pickleball England as its governing body (NGB).

There are an estimated 15,000 players in England (up from 8,000 in 2022), and a 58% increase in pickleball venues (up to 449 from 284 in 2022).

Team England were recently victorious in the European Championships.

For more details on the Shavington club, visit www.pure-pickleball.com or email

[email protected]