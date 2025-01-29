Nantwich salon boss achieves “master of colour” at London academy

A hair salon boss in Nantwich has been awarded the rare “master of colour” accolade at The Hunter Collective Academy in London.

Jane Conneely, owner of Salon Vie Hairdressing on Beam Street, completed the ultimate in colour education which has taken her skills to the next level.

The former Brine Leas student had to complete a final exam to be awarded the Schwarzkopf Professional Master of Colour.

It involved learning how to deliver presentations, excelling in practical skills and colour placement, looking back through the history and the science of all things colour.

She said: “I’m delighted and excited to share this knowledge with the rest of the team!”

Jane did an apprenticeship in a salon in Nantwich when she was younger and has gained multiple awards throughout her career.

She completed her Advanced Hairdressing and Teaching Qualification at Cauldon College in Stoke-on-Trent.

Then Jane attended cutting courses with Vidal Sassoon, Andrew Collinge, Trevor Sorbie, Simon Shaw (Whal) and barbering courses with Chris Foster and others.

She started her hairdressing business with a small salon which had two styling stations and a junior.

She then progressed and opened three more salons one in Market Drayton, Tattenhall and Nantwich before expanding into her salon on Beam Street 16 years ago.

Salon Vie manager Claire said: “This is a whole new level of education at its best, which has extended her knowledge even more!

“Learning from the leading professionals in hairdressing, new skills were shared which included creating commercial looks and current trends to stand out above the rest, a truly comprehensive approach to colouring hair.”