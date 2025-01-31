Dabbers Sweet Shop in Nantwich to close in February

5 hours ago
Nantwich Town unveil new "Dabbers in the Community" scheme
in Business January 31, 2025

A popular confectionery shop in Nantwich is closing down next month.

The owners of Dabbers Sweet Shop, on Crown Mews, are closing for family reasons.

It brings an end to many years of joy for young and old customers alike.

Owner Annmarie said in a statement: “I have some difficult news to share with you.

“I would like to thank you all for your support, kindness and laughs over the years.

“Regrettably, on 22nd February, I will be closing the door for one last time to concentrate on caring for my dad.

“I do hope that all customers will continue to support me as I sell off all of the stock, fixtures and fittings over the next few weeks.”

Many customers have been leaving message and tributes on Facebook.

One said: “Nantwich won’t be the same without you.

“I’ve been bringing my children in since they were tiny – they’ve always loved coming to see you to choose their treats.”

Another added: “How very sad. Another unique wee business closing in town.

“All of my friends from out of town dropped in.”

