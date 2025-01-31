Nantwich pubs join darts champion Luke Humphries for “Cool Hand Cup”

A number of Marston’s pubs in Nantwich and surrounding area have joined darts world number 1 Luke Humphries to stage a new “Cool Hand Cup”.

It gives one punter a chance to win £5,000 and play against 2024 world champion Humphries, who lives in Shavington.

It’s a nationwide challenge for players who think they have what it takes to step away from their local dart board and take on the world’s best.

They will be able to dart to their local pub and take part in a timed ‘around the clock’ challenge for a chance of winning £5,000 and a place at the Grand Final.

Local pubs taking part include The Talbot in Nantwich, Cronkinson’s Farm in Stapeley, The Bridge in Audlem, and Station Pilot in Shavington.

The Cool Hand Cup will take place in more than 700 pubs across the UK.

There will be launch parties to rival the atmosphere at Ally Pally, taking place between February 3-6.

The last chance to get on the leaderboard will be at Final Throw events on Thursday March 13.

Guests are invited to step up to the oche and go around the clock, from one to 20, finishing on the bullseye.

The challenge can be attempted by players as many times as they like throughout the competition period.

Times must be submitted via a dedicated tournament microsite, where local, regional, and national leaderboards will reveal the best of the best.

Humphries, who holds 18 senior PDC titles, will be the first to take on the challenge, setting the time for guests to try and beat.

The top two players from each regional leader board will compete in a Grand Final, with food, travel and accommodation expenses covered for them and one guest.

And the four players with the fastest times will proceed to the quarter finals, with the remaining eight competing to continue their journey at the Grand Final.

A series of play-offs will determine who will take home the cup and play Humphries in the last match of the night.

The winner will take home £5,000 in cash, £180 Marston’s Love My Local gift card, a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts and of course, the Cool Hand Cup trophy.

None of the finalists will go home empty-handed, as 2nd place will receive a £150 Marston’s gift card, 3rd place will receive a £100 Marston’s gift card and all finalists will also receive a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts.

Neil Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Marston’s, said: “We’ve seen the popularity of darts skyrocket in the last year, with new and exciting breakthrough players and the return of Bullseye.

“Dart boards are at the heart of so many of our pubs across the UK and we’re so excited to team up with Luke Humphries to give our guests an even bigger reason to visit and try their hand at winning a truly money-can’t-buy prize. Let the games begin!”

For more information or to submit scores, visit https://dartscoolhandcup.co.uk/