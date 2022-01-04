3 hours ago
Nantwich Museum unveils programme of local walks

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews January 4, 2022
Museum Walk taking in The Alms Houses Welsh Row 1024Museum Walk taking in The Alms Houses Welsh Row 1024

Nantwich Museum has unveiled its programme of walks for January and February 2022.

Options for the highly popular guided walks include a Town Tour, a Welsh Row Tour and a special Battle of Nantwich Tour.

Scheduled dates for the next Town Tours are January 19 and February 19.

The Welsh Row Tour will run on January 29 and February 23.

All walks start at the Museum on Pillory Street at 11am.

There will be special Battle of Nantwich Guided Tours on January 22 to coincide with Holly Holy Day, starting at 10am and 11.30am from the museum.

All walks last around 90 minutes.

They cost just £5 (£4 for Museum Members).

Numbers are limited and pre-booking is strongly advised either in person at the museum shop or by phoning or emailing the museum (see below).

Contact Nantwich Museum on e[email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

