Christmas weekend of events at St Mary’s Church Acton

St Mary’s Church in Acton near Nantwich will host several Christmas-themed events over the first weekend in December, writes Jonathan White.

An indoor ‘Christmas Tree Festival’ takes place on Saturday December 3 (9am to 5pm) and Sunday December 4 (12pm to 5.30pm).

Each day of the festival will give visitors a chance to see the church transformed into a forest of dressed Christmas trees.

The trees have all been sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses and the theme this year is ‘Countries of the world’.

A ‘Christmas Concert’ featuring The Funky Choir takes place on Saturday December 3 (7:30pm).

A St Mary’s Church spokesperson said: “Despite the unsettled times in which we live – it is really comforting to know that some traditions like our Christmas Tree Festival continue in Acton village; the Concert on Saturday 3rd December is a joy not to be missed…if you love wonderful Christmas music!”

Tickets are £10 and available from Stephan (01270 624135) or Joyce (01270 624158) or collect with tea and cake at the ‘Tea at the Tower’ café every Sunday.

‘Tea at the Tower’ guided walks take place each month from the church throughout the year.

On Sunday December 4 there will be a short pre-Christmas walk through the Dorfold Hall estate before returning to the Christmas Tree Festival in the Church.

This walk starts at the later than usual start time of 1.45pm.

Future dates for the walks are: Sunday 8th January 2023, Sunday 5th February, Sunday 5th March, Sunday 2nd April, and Sunday 1st May.

‘Tea at the Tower’ café is run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available.

All events raise funds for the Grade 1 listed church.