Controversial 188-home development for Stapeley approved

A controversial 188-home scheme for Nantwich which has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years has been approved, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire East’s strategic planning board was unanimous in giving the thumbs up for the reserved matters application from David Wilson Homes and Muller for the phase one development on land at Peter Destapleigh Way in Stapeley.

The application had been deferred in January for further consideration to be given to the location of the public open space and play area, the provision of allotments and to review the layout next to a property on Bishops Court.

On Wednesday, councillors praised the developer for amending the scheme.

Nantwich South Ward councillor Peter Groves (Con) raised concerns about the safety of children walking to Broad Lane School – which would be the catchment primary school for the new development.

“The A529 that goes down to Broad Lane and past Broad Lane School is a very busy road and people do have a habit of speeding,” he said.

“When children actually exit from Bishops Wood they are going to have to cross the road to find a pavement down to Broad Lane.”

He asked whether this could be looked at before the homes were occupied, with the aim of providing a crossing on the busy road.

Highways officer Paul Hurdis said this was a reserved matters application and he didn’t think there would any way to get any money from this development for it.

“However there is the opportunity through the highway programmes to potentially look at some improvements on Audlem Road, potential footway or potential crossing improvements, so I suggest it’s taken out of the planning forum and put forward through our highways forum instead, so I can certainly have a word in relation to that,” he told Cllr Groves.

Earlier in the meeting the SPB had heard from Stapeley Parish Council vice chair Jo Hillman.

She said: “We, as a parish council, are encouraged to see there is a village green… at the opening to the proposed public open space, playgrounds, including one for older children and gym equipment for older ages and adults and of particular importance is the kick-about area.”

She added that the allotments were particularly welcome.

Cllr Groves said the matter had been deferred because of a number of concerns including the play areas were too close to the attenuation ponds so there were safety concerns for children and the fact there were no allotments.

“I’m very pleased, indeed ,to see that, following the representations the parish council has made, all the issues I had have been addressed in the proposal,” he said and proposed the scheme be approved.

Knutsford councillor Stewart Gardiner (Con) said: “I would like to congratulate the developer on picking up on what we were looking for and satisfying our concerns.”

He said he was pleasantly surprised to see the 30% affordable housing had been spread across the range of house types and not just the one and two-bed units as often happened.

“Well done David Wilson Homes. You are setting an example that I want all developers to be providing in the future,” said Cllr Gardiner.

“There is no excuse not to be able to do that on any site.”

