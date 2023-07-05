Connor Naismith selected as Labour candidate for Crewe & Nantwich

Labour has selected Connor Naismith as its Parliamentary Candidate for the next General Election.
It follows a hustings and vote of local Labour Party members. Mr Naismith won a majority of votes cast.
He said: “It is an honour to have been selected as the Parliamentary candidate for Crewe and Nantwich.
“I am extremely proud to have been backed by so many Labour members, councillors and trade unionists in the constituency.
“It shows we have the movement to win here in Crewe and Nantwich.
“Crewe and Nantwich deserves better than this government.
“After 13 years of the Tories, nothing in this country seems to work anymore.
“The Tories have broken Britain – and they are too distracted by chaos of their own making to fix it.
“We are five Tory Prime Ministers on and what has our country got to show for it?
“Food prices, energy costs and mortgages spiralling out of control, longer hospital waiting lists and crime through the roof.
“Labour will restore Britain’s hope and optimism, and deliver on the change our country has demanded after nearly 13 years of Tory failure.
“Labour has a plan to help people through the cost of living crisis, tackle NHS waiting lists and ensure people feel safe on our streets.”
A Labour Party spokesperson added: Connor Naismith is an outstanding choice for Crewe and Nantwich.
“Connor lives here in the heart of the constituency.
“Connor is best placed to make the case for the investment Crewe and Nantwich needs in vital public services – like transport, the NHS and education – after 13 years of Tory mismanagement.”
The Conservatives have yet to announce the candidate.
Current MP Dr Kieran Mullan has previously said he would run again, but there are also reports he would prefer to be candidate for neighbouring Eddisbury ward – seen as a safe Tory seat.
Dr Mullan has so far declined to comment on those reports.
