Motorcyclists in serious accidents in Nantwich over weekend

Three people were badly injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in the Nantwich area over the weekend.

The first happened on Wrexham Road, Burland, on Saturday around 4.35pm and involved a tractor and a motorbike.

Police say the rider of the bike sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries as a results of the collision and was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital.

And on Sunday, at 2.08pm police were called to a collision on nearby Cuckoo Lane, in Acton, Nantwich.

Officers attended and found there had been a collision between a yellow Kia and a motorbike.

Two riders from the bike were injured as a result of the collision and they were both taken to hospital