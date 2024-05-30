6 hours ago
Nantwich primary school pupils scoop art and handwriting awards

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges May 30, 2024
St Anne's - overall winner in art and handwriting competition

Winners from nine Nantwich primary schools have been honoured with awards in the Rotary Art & Handwriting Competition.

The youngsters gathered to collect their accolades from Nantwich Rotary Club President Elect Rod Stokes and Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock.

The ceremony was held at the Nantwich Museum and it was the 16th time the Nantwich Primary Schools Art and Handwriting Competition has been staged.

This year, more than 450 children from nine local primary schools submitted entries.

The judges were local artists Barbara and John Barlow and calligraphy expert Frances Passmore who had the tough challenge of choosing the winners.

Teachers, friends, and family members of the children waited to hear what they had won.

Silver Medals were presented to 23 pupils representing the best entrants from each school.

Gold Medals and £25 gift vouchers were presented to the best overall entries in each category.

Gold Medal Winners were presented to pupils from St Anne’s, Pear Tree, Willaston and Nantwich Academy primary schools.

Further prizes of £100 each were also presented to Stapeley Broad Lane Primary School (Best School Art) and St Anne’s (Best School Handwriting).

Rotary Club President Elect Rod Stokes said: “It is fantastic for us to see such enthusiasm and talent in the entries to this competition.

“We hope as many people as possible will see them on display at Nantwich Museum.”

Display - art and handwriting competition
Display – art and handwriting competition
