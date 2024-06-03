Wingate Children’s Centre to stage fete at Cholmondeley Castle

The Wingate Children’s Centre in Wrenbury will stage its annual “Wingate Family Fete” at Cholmondeley Castle on July 7.

It will be a day full of fun activities, community spirit, and fundraising for the centre which offers active holidays for disabled children.

There will be a series of live displays performed by Apex Cheerleaders, Fox Dance Academy and the centre’s own Gymnastic team.

Olympic trampoline gymnast medallist Bryony Page began her young career at the Wingate Centre.

Also at the fete there will be the traditional and popular dog show, bouncy castle, local stallholders, face-painting and more.

The fete will run from 10am to 5pm.

Advance tickets are £8.50 adults, £4 children, under 5s go free.

You can also pay on the gate, Adults £9 and children £5.

Find out more information by visiting www.thewingatecentre.co.uk or calling 01270 780456.