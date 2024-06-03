4 hours ago
Teenager fights for life after horror A51 smash in Nantwich
Willaston couple’s letter to Party leaders in memory of daughter
Reaseheath football coach makes Seniors World Cup squad
Three people injured in two-vehicle smash on A51 in Nantwich
Three men from London arrested in Nantwich incident
Wingate Children’s Centre to stage fete at Cholmondeley Castle

June 3, 2024
Copy of Family Fete Flyer - wingate centre

The Wingate Children’s Centre in Wrenbury will stage its annual “Wingate Family Fete” at Cholmondeley Castle on July 7.

It will be a day full of fun activities, community spirit, and fundraising for the centre which offers active holidays for disabled children.

There will be a series of live displays performed by Apex Cheerleaders, Fox Dance Academy and the centre’s own Gymnastic team.

Olympic trampoline gymnast medallist Bryony Page began her young career at the Wingate Centre.

Also at the fete there will be the traditional and popular dog show, bouncy castle, local stallholders, face-painting and more.

The fete will run from 10am to 5pm.

Advance tickets are £8.50 adults, £4 children, under 5s go free.

You can also pay on the gate, Adults £9 and children £5.

Find out more information by visiting www.thewingatecentre.co.uk or calling 01270 780456.

Copy of Family Fete Flyer

