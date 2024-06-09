Fire crews tackle bedroom fire at Stapeley home

Fire crews tackled a bedroom blaze at a house in Stapeley, Nantwich.

The fire broke out at a property on Chadwicke Close, off Clonnersfield, at around 8pm last night (Saturday June 8).

Two fire appliances from Crewe were called out to reports of smoke at a domestic property.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, we found smoke issuing from the second floor.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used a hose reel to put the fire out.

“A large fan was then used to clear smoke. An initial investigation suggests the fire started accidentally.”

It’s not thought anyone was injured in the incident.