6 hours ago
Fire crews tackle bedroom fire at Stapeley home
7 hours ago
Police hunt attacker after serious assault in Nantwich
14 hours ago
Mountain of rotting rubbish cleared from Nantwich flats
1 day ago
Nantwich Town secure new signings ahead of 2024-2025 season
1 day ago
Brine Leas School appoints new headteacher after death of David Cole
banner-advert
banner-advert

Fire crews tackle bedroom fire at Stapeley home

in Human Interest / Incident / News June 9, 2024
bedroom fire - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews tackled a bedroom blaze at a house in Stapeley, Nantwich.

The fire broke out at a property on Chadwicke Close, off Clonnersfield, at around 8pm last night (Saturday June 8).

Two fire appliances from Crewe were called out to reports of smoke at a domestic property.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, we found smoke issuing from the second floor.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used a hose reel to put the fire out.

“A large fan was then used to clear smoke. An initial investigation suggests the fire started accidentally.”

It’s not thought anyone was injured in the incident.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.