Mountain of rotting rubbish cleared from Nantwich flats

Piles of rotting rubbish have been cleared from outside a block of Nantwich apartments – within hours of Nantwich News highlighting the problem.

Residents at Weaver House and Wheelock House, on Barony Road, were relieved today after property management contractors arrived to clear the rubbish.

We highlighted the issue on Friday as images showed large piles of rubbish in the bin store outside the flats.

Bins had not been collected for more than two weeks, and residents said Cheshire East Council failed to turn up on Bank Holiday Monday which caused the build up.

Resident Simon Ashley, who was one of the first people to move into the complex, said: “I would just like to say a big thank you to Nantwich News.

“I can again open my patio doors without the horrible bin smell.”

Residents had complained of horrific smells and seen rats and other animals in and around the bin store.

On Friday, we contacted both Guinness Housing, who own some of the apartments, and the property management company First Port.

A few hours later, staff arrived to clear the rubbish (pictured, below) and it was all gone by Saturday morning.