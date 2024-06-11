Crewe & Nantwich Labour party campaign centre opens

Crewe and Nantwich Constituency Labour Party has opened a campaign office in Crewe town centre.

They say it act as a hub for the party’s bid to win the Crewe & Nantwich constituency seat for its candidate Connor Naismith in the July 4 general election.

The office is located at 66a Market Street and will be open every day from 10am to 2pm during the election campaign.

Mr Naismith said: “One of my key election pledges is to promote the revival of our high streets and to re-energise the local economy.

“So I’m delighted to be able to demonstrate that commitment by announcing the opening our new campaign centre right in the centre of Crewe.

“It’s a small step, but it represents my determination to encourage the revitalisation of our town centre and to give Crewe residents a town they can be proud of.”

Other candidates standing in the Crewe and Nantwich constituency are Ben Fletcher (Conservative), Te Ata Browne (Green Party), Phil Lane (Workers Party), Brian Silvester (Putting Crewe/Nantwich First), Matthew Theobold (Liberal Democrats), Matt Wood (Reform UK), and Lord Psychobilly Tractor (Official Monster Raving Loony Party).