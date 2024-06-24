Wrenbury Model Railway Club to hold “Open Door” event

Wrenbury & District Model Railway Club will hold their free to enter Open Doors event on July 5-6.

It will take place in the Village Hall, on Cholmondeley Road, Wrenbury, from 7pm to 9pm on July 5 and 10am to 4.30pm on July 6.

They are running their large 0 gauge layout WRENMERE alongside their original 00 layout following recent alterations, plus their new portable 00 layout.

In addition, they now have their N gauge layout ‘Oldfield North’ back up and running after a rewire alongside their latest layout Cannon’s Wharf in 009 gauge.

This will be accompanied by their 009 exhibition layout ‘St Margaret’s Quay’.

Visiting will be a 7mm narrow gauge layout plus examples of other gauges of model railway rolling stock.

This year, younger visitors will be able to operate locomotives with sound on a specially constructed layout using both hand controller and a tablet.

There will be items of model railway rolling stock for sale along with books, DVDs and other railway memorabilia.

This year the event is supported by “3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership” and their representative will be in attendance.

Most recently 3 Counties were involved in the installation of school artwork in the shelters on Wrenbury Railway station.

Details of their work can be found on their website www.3countiesconnected.org.uk

The hall has parking outside the doors and wheelchair access. Refreshments are available.

More details can be found on their website http://wrenburymodelrailwayclub.chessck.co.uk/