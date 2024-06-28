6 hours ago
Woman guilty of causing death of man by dangerous driving
7 hours ago
Crewe man jailed for sex offences against girl
3 days ago
Historic Churche’s Mansion in Nantwich back up for sale
3 days ago
Nantwich CC floored by Widnes and slip to second league loss
3 days ago
Police officer from Nantwich guilty of assaults against woman
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Museum to repeat Baddiley talks

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews June 28, 2024
Baddiley Church - museum talks

Nantwich Museum is repeating talks about the village of Baddiley and its one-time resident Helen Macfarlane due to demand.

The talks will be repeated on Wednesday 31 July, 7pm-9pm, for those who were not able to attend them first time around.

‘Baddiley – an ancient parish’ – Graham Dodd

This talk explores the interesting history of the village from prehistoric times to the present.

The village church, St Michael’s, is one of only four timbered churches in Cheshire, whilst the local mere became the source of water for Nantwich in the 19th century.

‘Helen Macfarlane – revolutionary to vicar’s wife’ – Helen Cooke

This recounts the story of Helen Macfarlane’s life, travels, family and the events which led to her move to Baddiley in the mid-19th century.

A member of the Chartist Movement, Helen Macfarlane is best known as the first person to translate the Communist Manifesto from German into English.

All talks are bookable online via https://nantwich-museum.arttickets.org.uk/nantwich-museum/helen-macfarlane-the-,revolutionary-of-baddiley-661f866fe4625

The cost for the two talks together is £7.50 (£6 museum members) and includes light refreshments.

Alternatively, call in to the museum between 10am – 4pm Tuesday – Saturday or phone (1270) 627104.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.