Willaston Garden Party to be staged Saturday July 6

Willaston Garden Party is returning for its third year and will be held on Lettie Spencer Playing Field this Saturday July 6.

The event has been organised by Willaston Parish Council events committee and will run between 12 noon and 7pm.

It is free to enter and has been supported by Richmond Villages Willaston.

The main stage features Pure Paloma, Acrylic, Henry Myles, The Baker Street Belles & Teal Band with children from Willaston Primary Academy starting the performances at 12:45pm.

There will be a variety of entertainment and activities in the arena.

This will include dancing from Green Man Morris, Liberty Morris & Crewe’s Liners will introduce visitors to Line Dancing.

The Children’s Sports Competition starts at 2:30pm (children between 5 & 11 can sign up from 12noon).

Pawprints to Freedom are again organising a fun dog show at 3.45pm (register with Pawprints on the day).

The Arena entertainment will finish with an aerial display from Wings & Things at 5.30pm which will be followed by an opportunity to meet Bob the Boa.

Two local bars will be near the stage, The Fizzy Cork and Tom’s Tap & Brewhouse.

Tom’s Tap will be selling gluten free lager and a cider made from supermarket reject apples in addition to some of their regular locally brewed beers.

A food court will have fresh wood fired pizzas, toasties, dirty burgers, hot dogs, messy fries and and choice of Nachos.

There will also be crepes, Italian pastries, ice cream and slushy.

Hot and cold drinks will also be available and cakes can be bought in aid of St Luke’s Hospice.

Again this year there will be a variety of stalls, charity and commercial, around the arena.

Bring cash and cards to buy items from local artisans and creatives and support local charities.

Local artist Sammi Wilcox will provide face-painting, festival glitter and glitter tattoos.

New for this year will be fairground rides, inflatables and a bungee trampoline for younger visitors.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We ask that those that can walk to the event or use public transport (84 & 84X bus between Crewe & Nantwich) as there is no public car park available.

“If you do drive please park according to the Highway Code and in consideration of residents in the surrounding roads.”

Further information on social media, follow Willaston Events.

The organisers can be contacted on [email protected]

(Images courtesy of Willaston Events)