Labour have overturned an 8,000+ majority to win back the Crewe & Nantwich seat in the 2024 general election.

In a result mirrored across the UK, Crewe & Nantwich returned to RED as Connor Naismith easily beat off competition from Tory candidate Ben Fletcher.

Labour polled 20,837 votes and enjoyed a majority of more than 9,000 with Conservatives second with 11,110 votes.

Reform were a close third with 9,602 votes, and Lib Dems fourth on 2,286. The Lib Dem candidate Matthew Theobald was not present.

Greens polled 2,151, Putting Crewe First 588, Workers Party 373 and Monster Raving Loony Party 250.

The turnout of 60.36% for Crewe & Nantwich is the lowest since the by-election of 2008 when Edward Timpson won the seat for the Tories after the death of Gwyneth Dunwoody.

After the result was declared, Connor Naismith said he was “humbled” to be elected and that he would work “tirelessly” for his constituents.

Tory candidate Ben Fletcher’s 11,110 votes is a massive drop from the 28,704 polled by previous Crewe & Nantwich Tory MP Kieran Mullan.

It seems Dr Mullan knew the writing was on the wall in Crewe, tried to be selected as candidate for the new Chester South and Eddisbury, and ended up as candidate for the usually safe Tory seat Bexhill and Battle in East Sussex.

The results for Crewe & Nantwich as follows:

Connor Naismith LABOUR 20,837

Ben Fletcher CONSERVATIVE 11,110

Matt Wood REFORM 9,602

Matthew Theobald LIB DEMS 2,286

Te Ata Browne GREEN 2,151

Phil Lane WORKERS PARTY 373

Brian Silvester PUTTING CREWE AND NANTWICH FIRST 588

Lord Psychobilly Tractor MONSTER RAVING LOONY PARTY 250

Turnout figure was considerably lower than the 67.4% in the 2019 election.

That could be down to many voters simply thinking Labour would romp to victory so it was not worth the effort.

Watch Connor Naismith’s victory speech, below: