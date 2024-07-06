Free exercise programmes run by Everybody Leisure

Everybody Health and Leisure are to offer a free online exercise programme called Recondition Cheshire East from July 15.

The programme is for residents who are unable to access in-person exercise classes and activities.

Live online exercise classes are open to Cheshire East residents over 18 who have been discharged from hospital after a long stay, had a fall, housebound, have poor mobility and balance, limited access to transport or need specialist exercise therapy support.

Older people, and/or people who are housebound who do not mobilise enough are at risk of reduced bone mass, muscle strength and mobility, decreased independence, confusion, and demotivation.

It is estimated there are around 24,000 falls in Cheshire East in people aged 65 and over annually.

One in three people aged 65 and over have at least one fall annually, increasing to one in two for those aged 85 and over.

In 2020/21, falls admissions in Cheshire East cost £24m and has been increasing over time.

Everybody have received Healthy Neighbourhoods Funding awarded by Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board and Cheshire East Council to deliver the 12-month programme.

They will provide two weekly live online exercise classes, including a falls prevention class and the “Move it or Lose it” class designed by experts to help people mobilise.

There will be access to a library of on-demand videos that participants can access at any time.

Donna Williamson, senior manager at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “Both classes are aimed at improving strength, balance and flexibility to improve overall mobility, health and independence, allowing residents to live a fuller and happier life.

“The good news is classes are free of charge and you don’t even need to leave your home to take part.

“A great opportunity to get physically active whilst connecting, socialising and meeting with others online.

“If you don’t have a device or if technology isn’t your best friend, don’t worry, we will help set you up on zoom or why not take part with a friend or family member?”

More information on the classes can be found here.

Registration is essential through the Everybody Healthy team.

To find out more or to book, call 01270 685589 or email [email protected]