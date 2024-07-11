Travellers set up encampment on Nantwich Cricket Club grounds

4 hours ago
in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News July 11, 2024
travellers on Nantwich CC grounds

Travellers have set up a second encampment in Nantwich after moving onto land at Nantwich Cricket Club.

Club officials say they are now working with police to serve them notice to leave the Whitehouse Lane club.

Reports say they travellers arrived last night (July 10), forcing the club to abandon training sessions.

It’s believed there are around six caravans with other vehicles, and are thought to be the same travellers who were moved on from Barony Park in Nantwich a day earlier.

A club source said: “The Police are dealing with an order under Public Order Act 1994 section 61 and are/have served notice that they should leave tonight.”

The travellers camp is currently on the club’s training pitch.

“They would have had break fences to get on the pitch itself,” he added.

“We should have had a game tonight (July 11) but that’s off due to weather. So the club isn’t open.”

Nantwich CC are also due to host matches this Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

We have contacted Cheshire Police for an update and are awaiting a reply.

2 Comments

  1. Kev Peters says:
    July 11, 2024 at 3:10 pm

    Hopefully, you have CCTV? If they’ve damaged fencing, the Police should be taking other action, not simply serving notice to proceed, but of course they won’t, I suspect, because that would be too difficult!

    Reply
  2. Kev Peters says:
    July 11, 2024 at 2:02 pm

    Why cancel? Simply play, and work together to pepper the vans with well placed cricket balls.

    Reply

