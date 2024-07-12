Nantwich councillors consider concrete chess tables for town

Nantwich councillors are keen on a plan to build and install concrete chess tables in the town.

The council was told last night (July 11) that the idea was mooted by a resident who contacted the authority.

Other towns in Cheshire East – including Sandbach and Alsager – are also considering the additions.

The plan would be to install two concrete chess tables and associated chairs (pictured), which would cost around £4,000 in total.

Nantwich Town Council clerk Samantha Roberts said one of the locations proposed is on the “promenade” on Waterlode where recent re-paving work has been carried out.

But other locations such as Mill Island could also be considered.

Cllr Loic Charbonneau said: “I know some people from Crewe Chess Club and they are very supportive of this idea for chess tables.

“They suggested somewhere like Mill Island, where there could be wooden benches installed for people to watch the chess or wait to play next.

“I will support the motion of adding this idea to our budget workshop.

“For it to work it needs to be a pair of tables rather than a single one.”

Other councillors agreed and voted in favour of adding the proposal to their next budget workshop.