Nantwich councillors consider concrete chess tables for town

Nantwich councillors are keen on a plan to build and install concrete chess tables in the town.
The council was told last night (July 11) that the idea was mooted by a resident who contacted the authority.
Other towns in Cheshire East – including Sandbach and Alsager – are also considering the additions.
The plan would be to install two concrete chess tables and associated chairs (pictured), which would cost around £4,000 in total.
Nantwich Town Council clerk Samantha Roberts said one of the locations proposed is on the “promenade” on Waterlode where recent re-paving work has been carried out.
But other locations such as Mill Island could also be considered.
Cllr Loic Charbonneau said: “I know some people from Crewe Chess Club and they are very supportive of this idea for chess tables.
“They suggested somewhere like Mill Island, where there could be wooden benches installed for people to watch the chess or wait to play next.
“I will support the motion of adding this idea to our budget workshop.
“For it to work it needs to be a pair of tables rather than a single one.”
Other councillors agreed and voted in favour of adding the proposal to their next budget workshop.
Really ????
It feels like Nantwich Town Council have a need to spend some money on something totally useless ( again )
Just how long do they think these things are going to last ? They will be a magnet to the local brat population.
It doesn’t matter where you put them, the challenge will be to see who can break one first.
Yet another useless idea from the folks that have no idea of current reality.
Really
I thought the council were on the verge of bankruptcy. We don’t need this sort of crap !!
Great to see the Council is trying new initiatives. However, surely they should consider stopping all spend unless it’s of an essential nature and focus in ensuring that they do not go bankrupt. Seems that they have no concept of managing budgets and understanding the difference between must and want when it comes to using our monies .
Fix the chuffing pot holes!
How about reducing our council precept instead. It went up 42.5% in 2020 – an increase we were told was only temporary due to a drop in income during the pandemic. As far as I am aware the pandemic has ended, yet strangely it has not been decreased.
Really?
We have SOOO many other priorities for Nantwich. if you want to improve facilities, put this into proper funding to support youth development in the town to reduce anti-social behaviour.
Bonkers