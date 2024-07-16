Rotary event in Nantwich raises funds for Chance Changing Lives

More than 50 people attended a wine tasting event in Nantwich to help raise more than £1,000 for Chance Changing Lives charity.

The “Whose Wine is it anyway” event was hosted at Richmond Village Nantwich by Wych-Malbank Rotary.

Wine experts Mark Jefferies and Judy Kendrick ran the event and kept guests entertained with their stories about the different wines.

A raffle was also held and more than £1,000 was raised for Chance Changing Lives.

The local charity started in December 2017 to help people experiencing homelessness in Crewe.

Richard Stakes, from Chance, said: “What a fantastic way to raise money for our charity.

“We are always grateful to receive donations and £1,000 is such a wonderful amount. A lot of people will be able to be helped because of this.”

Wych-Malbank Rotary is looking for good causes to support through a fund-raising event, or with a donation of money or time.

For further details on this or any of our events check out the group’s Facebook page @WychMalbankRotary or contact [email protected]