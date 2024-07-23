Ford’s interesting approach with launch of new Ford E-Transit Custom

Ford has bucked the trend with the launch of the new Ford e-Transit Custom electric van, taking an interesting approach by focusing on the needs of small businesses rather than large fleets.

This customer-centric strategy could be key to the widespread adoption of electric vans in the future.

In this review, we’ve used information taken from vans.honestjohn.co.uk to look at whether the e-Transit Custom is the right electric van for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Read on to find out more about the specs, driving experience, charging capabilities and clever features that Ford hopes will appeal to its target audience.

Ford’s Focus on Small Businesses

Unlike rivals such as Vauxhall and Peugeot who have designed their electric vans primarily for large fleet customers, Ford is trying to entice SMEs and sole traders.

This is a shrewd strategy as these ‘harder to reach’ businesses will be crucial for the wholesale shift to electric vehicles.

As well as the van itself, Ford is offering small business customers an incentivised connected home charging station.

The Ford Pro Home Charger comes with a five-year warranty. It allows users to schedule charging to make the most of cheaper off-peak tariffs, helping to keep energy costs down.

Styling and Practicality

Visually, the e-Transit Custom looks much like the diesel version, with only subtle clues to its electric power such as a blanked off grille and e-Transit badging.

It retains the Transit Custom’s appealing and practical body style.

There’s a choice of regular panel van, double cab, Kombi or Multicab bodies.

Two wheelbases are offered – standard L1 or longer L2. For now, only one roof height is available at just under 2m tall.

This will fit in most domestic garages – another plus point for small business users.

Specification and Features

Rather than a basic starter model, the e-Transit Custom range begins with the well-equipped Trend trim.

Entry-level highlights include a 13-inch touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment, a rear-view camera and an onboard 2.3kW power supply to run tools or site lighting.

The Limited model adds desirable extras like 16-inch alloys, surround view cameras and heated seats.

Top-spec Sport versions get styling tweaks including sportier alloys.

Cab Comfort and Storage

Inside, the cab offers decent space with plenty of storage for paperwork, tools and refreshments.

The flat floor makes hopping in and out easy. One clever option is a tilting steering wheel with attachable work surface – perfect as an impromptu desk or dining table!

Build quality impresses too, although some may find the hard plastic speaker grilles a little incongruous on pricier models.

Overall, it’s a comfortable and functional workspace.

Load Space Flexibility

With up to 6.8 cubic metres of cargo space, the e-Transit Custom remains one of the most flexible vans in its class.

The low load floor and wide opening rear doors make accessing the load bay simple.

The maximum payload of 1088kg lags behind the diesel a little but still beats many electric rivals, so is ample for most tradespeople and small businesses.

The towing capacity of up to 2.3 tonnes is another strength.

Driving Experience

The e-Transit Custom retains the car-like driving dynamics Ford vans are renowned for.

The rear-wheel drive electric motor provides great traction and agility unmatched in the segment.

Selectable drive modes allow you to optimise power or range as needed.

Ride comfort impresses too, with decent noise suppression and minimal intrusion from regenerative braking systems.

Easy slow-speed manoeuvrability and great all-round vision ensure the e-Transit Custom is a pleasure to drive in urban areas.

Range, Charging and Running Costs

Range anxiety needn’t be a concern thanks to the 64kWh Ford transit battery suitable for up to 209 miles from a full charge.

Using a typical 7.4kW wallbox will take under 8 hours to replenish while 125kW rapid charging can add 180 miles in just 45 minutes.

Clever charging management software lets you schedule charging for the cheapest off-peak times.

Combined with lower servicing and maintenance costs, the e-Transit Custom promises to be much cheaper to run than a diesel equivalent.

Safety

As you’d expect from a Ford, safety systems are first-rate.

All models get pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping tech, road sign recognition and reversing cameras as standard. Additional driver aids like blind spot detection are available.

Verdict

Ford deserves credit for taking an innovative approach with the e-Transit Custom, putting the needs of small businesses first.

This talented all-rounder offers excellent practicality, strong performance and low running costs in an affordable package.

For many UK SMEs, it could be the perfect first electric van.

(Pic free to use by rawpixel.com)