Fire crews tackle blaze in school field in Nantwich

Fire crews were called out to put a blaze involving a pile of tyres and pallets in a school field in Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm last night (Tuesday July 23).

Firefighters from Crewe attended the fire in a field at Malbank School, off Welsh Row.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A small fire involving pallets and tyres on a school field was attended and extinguished by firefighters.

“The crew used tools to drag the contents of the fire from the area to fully put it out.”