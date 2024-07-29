Fire crews tackle major blaze near Leighton Hospital

Fire crews across South Cheshire have been battling a major blaze on land close to Leighton Hospital.

The fire broke out in two barns off Middlewich Road in Leighton in the early hours of this morning.

At its height, more than 25 firefighters were tackling the blaze in buildings containing hay, straw and machinery.

Fire engines were sent from Nantwich, Crewe, Middlewich, Sandbach, and Winsford, as well as a fire engine and aerial ladder platform from Lymm, a water bowser from Ellesmere Port and a welfare unit from Penketh.

Electricity supplies were isolated and crews had to shuttle water and use a main jet and hose reel to tackle the fire.

The incident was cordoned and those firefighters within the inner cordon are wearing respirators.

Machinery is being moved from nearby sheds as a precaution.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters worked hard throughout the early hours of this morning, preventing this fire from spreading.

“Relief crews are now in attendance and are removing the contents of the barn to allow them access to damp down materials below.

“The water run off is being managed from three ground water monitors, which are being used to get water to the area from above.”

Crews are expected to be on the scene most of the day.