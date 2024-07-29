Nantwich Food Festival steps out with new history walking tour

Nantwich Food Festival has unveiled a tasty new attraction taking visitors on a walking tour of the town’s foodie heritage.

The Food History Walking Tour will take place over the festival weekend, August 30-September 1, and include visits to Nantwich Museum on Pillory Street, The Cheese Shop on Hospital Street, Nantwich Market on Market Street and The Black Lion on Welsh Row.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning, participants will be led by festival volunteers and an expert from the museum giving them a potted history of Nantwich’s ancient links to the cheese and salt-making industries and its importance as a market town alongside various snippets of town heritage.

At the museum, they will visit the Cheese Room to hear about cheese-making before savouring the delights of The Cheese Shop where they will enjoy samples of four Cheshire-made cheeses and locally-brewed, Weetwood Beer served by owner Nick Birchall.

Cheeses on offer will include a traditional Cheshire, a cider washed rinded cheese, a Cheshire blue and an alpine style cheese.

Each day the tour will end at the town’s oldest pub, The Black Lion on Welsh Row since 1664, and popular stop for food options devised by landlord Darren Snell, a former Dorchester Hotel chef.

On the Saturday, it will also include a trip to the market to pick up a bag of complimentary treats from The Sweet Shop.

Jackie Stringer, Food Festival business liaison manager, who helped organise this new venture, said” “The festival has drawn foodies to Nantwich for more than 20 years and is a highlight on the social calendar, getting bigger and better each year.

“To take the festival a little further out of the core town centre, we have introduced The Food History Walking Tour as an added new attraction.

“The aim is to introduce visitors to Nantwich’s rich food heritage while increasing footfall along Welsh Row which is of course rich in Nantwich history with its charming black and white buildings and old cottages as well as many eateries.

“So, we are delighted to have The Black Lion onboard with this and hope to encourage more landmarks next year.”

Black Lion landlord Darren Snell added: “We’re delighted to be part of this great new addition to food festival weekend.

“The walking tour will highlight our town’s rich food heritage and introduce more festival visitors to Welsh Row.

“Our lovely old pub has been part of that heritage since 1664 and we look forward to welcoming visitors.”

Nantwich Food Festival draws tens of thousands of food-lovers from across Cheshire and beyond each year and remains not-for-profit.

The Food History Walking Tour numbers are limited to 12 each day so it is advised to book early.

Tickets at £15 (TBC) are available from the festival website www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/eventslist/