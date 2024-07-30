2 hours ago
Leighton Hospital among those receiving 7,000 teddy bears

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News July 30, 2024
teddy bears freemasons

Leighton Hospital and other Cheshire hospitals have received a donation of 7,000 cuddly teddy bears.

The bears, from the Freemasons of Cheshire, will help ease anxiety felt by children going to hospital.

They were collected through the national “Teddies for Loving Care (TLC)” programme.

Since its launch in 2001, more than 3.5 million teddy bears have been donated to hospitals across the UK.

It is locally managed by Freemasons who also volunteer their time to run the scheme.

The work of TLC is funded through donations of Freemasons, their families and supporters of the programme.

Many also volunteer to manage the scheme, deliver bears to hospitals, campaign to raise funds and increase awareness through events and talks.

Michael Ross, senior freemason in charge of TLC in Cheshire, said: “Having the bears is so helpful.

“The children love them and they help massively in terms of building rapport with those who are afraid of the situation.”

In 12 months, Cheshire Freemasons raised £28,645.31 and have bought 6,768 bears which have been donated to Leighton as well as Arrowe Park Hospital, Countess of Cheshire Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital, Stepping Hill Hospital, Macclesfield Hospital, Victoria Infirmary in Northwich, Warrington General Hospital and Halton General Hospital.

Fundraising events included a walk with the small children around New Brighton, carboot sales, and Adam Jones of Hilbre Lodge who ran the London Marathon dressed as the TLC bear.

Meanwhile, youngster Polly Antley was guest of honour at Claremount Lodge Ladies to Dine night to receive the TLC Honorary Ambassador award in recognition of the support she has given to the TLC.

The award was presented by Senior Cheshire Freemason Peter Kellet.

“The TLC programme is a true team effort,” added Michael.

“Thanks to the hard work of our members and the support of the community, we can continue to bring smiles to the faces of children in our hospitals.”

