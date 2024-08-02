4 hours ago
Nantwich’s Bryony Page scoops Olympic Gold in trampolining
Police warning after burglars target Nantwich home
Probe into vandalised canal lock causing chaos in Audlem
Stapeley Grange Cattery braced for RSPCA’s busiest summer
Crewe & Nantwich MP seeks Leighton Hospital assurances
South Cheshire Harriers to stage 20-mile road race

in Other sports / Sport August 2, 2024
South Cheshire Harriers 20-mile road race

South Cheshire Harriers will stage their annual 20-Mile Road Running Race on Sunday September 1.

The race, starting at 9.30am, will wind through the picturesque countryside of South Cheshire and Staffordshire, providing a scenic and challenging route.

Runners of all levels are invited to participate with race entries open until midnight on August 31.

Sadie Prince, race director of the South Cheshire 20, said: “We are excited to host this event once again and welcome runners from all over to experience the beauty and challenge of our course.

“The race promises not only a test of endurance but also an opportunity to enjoy the stunning landscapes of our region.”

The race will start and end at Shavington Leisure Centre on Rope Lane.

There will be cash prizes for the top three male and female finishers of £100, £40, and £20 respectively.

There will also be goody bags for all participants containing a T-shirt and a medal.

Sadie added: “The South Cheshire Harriers have a long-standing tradition of hosting well-organised and community-oriented races.

This 20-mile event is designed to cater to both competitive runners and those looking to achieve personal milestones.

“Participants can look forward to a race that combines the thrill of competition with the camaraderie of the running community.”

Registration is now open.

For more information and to register, visit the South Cheshire Harriers’ official website at https://southcheshireharriers.org.uk/sch-20

The group is also looking for volunteers to help on the day, including registration, water stations, and course marshalling.

If you are interested contact the race director or complete this form online.

