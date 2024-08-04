Everybody Leisure unveils new gym in Shavington

Everybody Health & Leisure has unveiled its new gym at Shavington Leisure Centre.

The new gym includes a Technogym Skill range, with cardio, resistance, and free-weights.

There are plans for further investment to the functional area over the coming weeks.

Shavington Leisure Centre will also be investing in their group cycling studio with new bikes set to arrive in September 2024.

The newly renovated gym has the latest equipment, including:

• Free weights area up to 44kg dumbbells

• Brand new functional area

• Technogym plate loaded machines

• Multi Power Smith Machine

• Fixed resistance machines

• Two brand new dual adjustable pulley

• Brand new SkillUp, SkillRow, SkillBike and SkillRun – all guaranteed to take your training to the next level

Dominic Crisp, head of operations at Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “This investment comes at the right time for the Shavington and local community, offering access to cutting-edge equipment in a welcoming setting despite economic challenges and ongoing cost pressures.

“The renovation has upgraded our fitness facilities, expanding opportunities to enhance health and well-being across all age groups and skill levels.

“Our message to the local communities is clear: we are here to support you now and in the future.”

To book an Everybody Activation session with the new equipment, ask at one of Everybody’s receptions or email [email protected]

To find out more about Everybody Health & Leisure visit www.everybody.org.uk/