CEC pays out £1.32 million in councillors’ expenses and allowances

Cheshire East paid out more than £1.32 million in allowances and expenses to councillors in the 2023/24 financial year – an increase of more than £92,000 on the previous year, writes Belinda Ryan.

In total, the council paid £1,322,817 to councillors compared to £1,230,349 last year.

The figures include a backdated increase of the £500 rise in the basic allowance for the period April 2022/23 and the 4% hike in special responsibility allowances (SRA), for those with extra duties such as committee chairs and vice-chairs or group leaders.

These two increases were voted in at full council in July of last year and paid to councillors during 2023/24.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Council said: “These allowances represent a reimbursement for the time and personal costs incurred by elected members while carrying out their responsibilities on behalf of the council and the people of Cheshire East.”

Topping the list for allowances is former council leader Sam Corcoran (Lab), who was in the top job for this time period.

He received £45,096, which was made up of the £13,351 basic allowance (including £500 backdated) a special responsibility allowance (SRA) of £30,663 as council leader, expenses of £15.75 and travel expenses of £1,066.

Cllr Craig Browne (Ind), who was deputy leader until February 2024, received the second highest payout, totalling £32,647.

This was made up of the £13,351 allowance all councillors received and £17,027 SRA.

He also claimed £2,230 in travel expenses, £13.48 for other expenses and £25.85 for subsistence.

Other councillors who received more than £20,000 in allowances for that year were Cllr Mick Warren (Ind) £27,065; Cllr Nick Mannion (Lab) £26,858; Cllr Jill Rhodes, £26,321 (Lab); Cllr Mark Goldsmith (Ind), £26,014; Cllr Carol Bulman (Lab), £25,172; Cllr Janet Clowes (Con), £24,547; Cllr David Edwardes (Ind), £22,371; Cllr Brian Puddicombe (Lab), £22,057; Cllr Liz Wardlaw (Con), £21,760; Cllr Michael Beanland (Con) £20,872; Cllr David Jefferay (Ind), £20,155 and Cllr Laura Crane (Lab), £20,106.

All these had SRAs either as committee chairs or vice-chairs.

Cllr Clowes’ SRA was for being main opposition group leader.

When it comes to travel expenses, there is a huge variation in what councillors claimed.

About half of all councillors didn’t claim for travelling to meetings or elsewhere for council-related business at all.

The highest travel claims came from Cllr Browne and Cllr Corcoran.

Then came Cllr Steve Edgar (Con), £850; Cllr Mark Goldsmith, £841; Cllr Mick Warren £738; Cllr Sue Adams (Con), £704; Cllr David Edwardes (Ind), £659; Cllr Michael Beanland, £654.

Some councillors also received allowances for sitting on outside bodies in their capacity as Cheshire East councillors, or for being directors of Cheshire East’s companies, Ansa and Orbitas.

These allowances are paid for by those outside bodies.

The list includes Cllr Arthur Moran (Ind) who received £9,167 as a director of Ansa, Cllr Joy Bratherton received £10,000 as a director of Orbitas, Cllr Lata Anderson received £5,000 for her time as a director of Orbitas and Cllr Mark Goldsmith, £5,917 for his time as a director of Orbitas.

Councillors who were members of Cheshire Fire Authority also received additional payments.

These include Cllr David Browne (Con), £6,377; Cllr Nick Mannion, £6,081, Cllr Rachel Bailey (Con), £5,689; Cllr Rob Moreton (Ind), £5,716, Cllr Marilyn Houston (Lab), £5,402.

Comparison of council allowances is more difficult for the 2023/24 year than others – this is because of the backdated sums and because 2023/24 also spans the local election period, so about a third of the council had been newly elected and were not entitled to claim for the full year.

This also accounts for why the list includes 118 names when the council only has 82 councillors at one time.

A full list, detailing all claims by councillors, can be found on the Cheshire East Council website https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/pdf/council-and-democracy/councillor-expenses/the-record-of-payments-for-2023-2024.pdf