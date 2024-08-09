Nantwich runner wins chance to be coached by Olympic hero

A runner from Nantwich has won a chance to experience personal coaching from Olympic hero Jess Learmonth.

Patrick Stiefel, 44, tried his luck entering a competition run by mineral water firm Aqua Pura.

And he scooped top prize alongside four other winners, which include one-on-one coaching with Olympic triathlon gold medallist Jess.

It will also earn him a place in the Great North Run this September.

Learmonth MBE, 36, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and has scooped 19 medals in European, Commonwealth and World Triathlon Series competitions in the seven years she has been competing professionally.

IT specialist Patrick (pictured) has been an avid runner for more than a decade and is a member of the popular Nantwich Running Club.

But he stepped up the pace a year and a half ago when he noticed how much fitter and mentally stronger he felt.

He has signed up to his first marathon in October and hopes his training with Jess will help him beat his current personal best on the half marathon distance.

Patrick said: “Currently, two hours is my PB for a half marathon but I’m hoping with Jess’ expert tuition and insight I’ll be able to shave a bit more time off that.

“I’m keen to see how the training programme she has created for me plays out and what she has to say about hydration and mentally preparing myself before races.

“I’ve had to deal with a nasty break in my shoulder following a cycling injury.

“And I know Jess has overcome injuries in the past so I’m eager to hear how she blended the urge to get back to training with not pushing herself too hard and causing further damage.”

Jess said: “Coaching is something I’m keen on pursuing having trained as a PT in the past.

“To get the opportunity to engage with five running enthusiasts, who are all at different stages of their running and at different fitness levels, is a challenge and dream opportunity for me.

“I’m very fortunate to be coached by some of the best coaches in the world so I’ve got a wealth of tried and tested techniques up my sleeve to share with the runners.

“There is so much more that goes into developing a training regime than looking at distance and time and I’m enjoying this exciting journey with all five runners.

“But for me, the most important thing is that they all enjoy it, they’re motivated, mentally focussed and they want to keep reaching for their trainers.”

Jess has been studying Patrick’s sleep patterns, eating habits, life stresses, and hydration levels to get a real understanding of their fitness levels and what their potential is.

As part of the coaching, she’ll be hosting a series of check-ins between now and September to analyse their training and to ensure they are on-track.

Aqua Pura is the hydration partner of the AJ Bell Great Run Series and will provide water and recycling water bottle stations for runners at six races, including the Great North Run, Great Manchester Run, the Great Scottish Run, and the Great South Run as well as the six junior and mini, and family races.