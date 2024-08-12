Three more arrests made over massive Crewe blaze

Police have arrested three more people on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the huge blaze in a disused building in Crewe.

Some families are still unable to return home in the Catherine Street area of Crewe because of the size and severity of the fire on Friday.

Today, Cheshire Police confirmed a 19-year-old man from Sandbach, an 18-year-old man from Crewe and a 19-year-old man from no fixed address were arrested last night (11 August) on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

All three remain in custody helping police with their enquiries.

A 12-year-old boy who was arrested over the weekend has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Supt Claire Jesson said: “I’d like thank residents for their patience while emergency services continue to work tirelessly at the scene.

“We understand people will want to get back into their properties as soon as they can, and we are all working hard to ensure that it is safe for you to do so.

“Agencies will continue to work with displaced residents to keep them updated as to when they can return.”